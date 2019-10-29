Prosecutors set stage for trial of SC man accused of murdering wife, staging accident

“The details in this case are going to be what you will remember and take back with you to that jury room that will be able to convince you firmly at the end of this case that it was the defendant that caused her death,” said 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candace Lively. “The defendant- he’s law enforcement. He worked at Chester County 911 for 10 years. He knows that area like the back of his hand. He worked for York County in law enforcement, he worked for Columbia PD. He knows the system - he knows how it works.”