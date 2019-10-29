Police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ in more than a dozen Charlotte car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a vehicle of interest in connection to more than a dozen local car break-ins.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.
It is described as a late model (possibly later than 2010) black Chevrolet Impala that has been seen on surveillance video after numerous vehicles have had items stolen from them.
The vehicle is described as having little to no tint on the windows and displaying a temporary NC tag.
Police described the suspects in the vehicle as two or three black males wearing all black clothing. The suspects have went into the vehicles in a similar fashion in multiple cases. The glass from the vehicle is removed as close to a single piece as possible. In at least three cases, a handgun has been observed.
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
