Person rushed to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on Maribel Avenue, not far from the scene of another shooting that happened in Tuesday on Beatties Ford Road.
Officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or on any suspects or arrests.
Police have not said if this shooting is related in any way to the shooting on Beatties Ford Road.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
