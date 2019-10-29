Neighbors worried about coyotes this fall, wildlife experts say they’re on the move.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are on Next Door App, there is a good chance you’ve seen posts recently about coyotes.
The wild canine to North America is being spotted a lot this fall, all over our viewing area. We found out why.
“During the Fall, that’s when the coyotes born in the spring, the pups get old enough to strike out on their own and leave mom and dad’s territory and go find a territory of their own,” Fayln Owens with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission told me by phone. “Coyotes are probably one of the most adaptable species human beings are aware of.”
Since they have no real predator in the eastern United States, the only thing they might fear, is humans.
“They don’t like to be near people. Even though they can thrive in neighborhoods and green spaces in cities and suburbs, they don’t want to interact with people directly,” Owens said.
The concern for neighbors lately is missing cats. One neighbor posted that his cat was in harm’s way until his wife scared off the coyote.
Owens says she did the right thing. They’re afraid of us. If you make loud noises, they will usually run.
When it comes to your small domestic animals, the only way to protect them, Owens says, is keep them close.
“The best way to protect your small pets from a coyote, is just to be there to supervise your pets when they’re outside. I would never recommend letting a cat go outside unattended," Owens said.
She went on to say we should bring in pet food from outside. If you have bird feeders, consider bringing them in at night.
“The likelihood outweighs the possibility that a person is going to be bitten by a coyote. It is not something a person should worry about,” Owens said.
If you have a problem with a wild animal, you can contact the NCWRC. They also will be holding a seminars in November, learn more here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.