Man arrested in Lincoln County home break-in

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lincoln County arrested a man charged with breaking into a home Sunday.
Charles Thomas Robinette, 46, of Statesville, was found by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies while trying to report his vehicle stolen on Gladstone Lane, deputies said. There, officers arrested him and charged him with a break-in at a home on McRee Road near Lincolnton.
Deputies had reported to the home after someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. They found a white Ford Ranger pickup truck parked behind the house. Deputies entered the house and ordered a white male inside to show his hands, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies seized the truck that Robinette allegedly claimed was stolen.
Robinette was charged with felony counts of breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary of an unoccupied building, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
He was faces charges of possession of a controlled substance on jail grounds after a detention officer allegedly discovered a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
He was booked into the Lincoln County jail under a $27,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.