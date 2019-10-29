Lots of clouds but not much rain, for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An onshore flow of damp, marine-influenced air has overtaken the WBTV area, leading to plenty of cloud cover that’s in no hurry to leave. There’s not a huge trigger for rain today, but you likewise won’t need the sunglasses. Highs will be in the sticky 70s today.
There’s not likely to be too much change tonight, with a few sprinkles possible and lows in the muggy 60s.
Wednesday is a first alert day for the likelihood of on and off showers that could start as early as the morning commute. With lots of clouds holding in place, readings will hold in the 60s throughout the day.
Looking ahead to Halloween, it’s a tricky forecast! Clouds will probably break for some sunshine during the day but with a major cold front back to our west, there’s an increasing likelihood of scattered showers and even a few stronger thunderstorms that could linger right through the evening. Highs will rebound well into the 70s Thursday.
Thursdays cold front will exit the region early on Friday, ending our rain threat. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 60s.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoon sir expected for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the chilly 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s on Sunday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.