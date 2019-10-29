Last-minute postponement of Charlotte gala leaves ticket buyers looking for refunds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The recent postponement of a gala set to take place this coming weekend in Charlotte has some ticket buyers looking for a refund.
The EatWorkPlayCLT organization has been advertising the gala for several months. On social media, the group bills itself as “Charlotte’s Young Professionals Lifestyle Guide”. The group claimed to be putting together a “Charlotte & The Chocolate Factory” themed gala.
On the organization’s website, the gala is advertised as a black tie event where sit-down dinner options will be available. The website also claims the gala will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Studios at Levine Children’s Hospital. The site claimed the event would be taking place Saturday, Nov. 2 at a location in Camp North End in Charlotte.
There are several local businesses listed as partners for the event on the organization’s site. Various ticket packages are also available for purchase on the EatWorkPlayCLT website. General admissions tickets were previously being sold for $85 each and a table for 10 was available for $2,000.
WBTV spoke with a man who said he had purchased two tickets to the event for close to $150 each. He said he heard about the gala online and on social media.
“It looked like a good time so I got tickets for myself and a friend that was gonna come in from out of town,” said the man who asked not to be identified.
He said this past weekend he received an email notifying people who had purchased tickets that the event was being postponed.
“Initially, I was very disappointed because I made so many plans and paid a good price for the ticket,” said the man.
EatWorkPlayCLT has now posted about the postponement multiple times on social media. One post on Instagram was from a man who identified himself as “Davon” and appeared to represent the organization.
“I just wanted to let you all know firsthand that there was some technical issues that really prevented this event from happening. It’s something that we’ve never experienced before,” said the man in the video.
The man doesn’t go into detail about why the gala is being postponed, but notes that the event will take place at some point in the near future.
“We’re gonna make right with you and we thank you for your support up to this point,” said the EatWorkPlayCLT representative.
The ticket buyer WBTV spoke to said he is hoping the money paid for tickets will still end up going to the charities listed on EatWorkPlayCLT’s website. He is also hoping anyone who purchased tickets will be able to get a refund if they want one.
“I just hope that they will start communicating back to the ticket-holders and not just on Instagram, but replying to emails, and that they’ll just do the right thing,” said the man.
Several comments have been left on EatWorkPlayCLT’s Instagram posts about the postponement. Multiple users have inquired about refunds.
In one post, the organization is directing people who bought tickets to email info@eatworkplayclt.com if they want a full refund.
There are multiple dates listed online as the “reschedule date” for the event. It is unclear which date the event will take place.
