Ladies Night Out for Breast Cancer Awareness

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special event is being held on Tuesday for Breast Cancer Awareness in Salisbury.
The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Women In Business, Novant Health, and Greystone Salon are hosting the event at City Tavern on E. Fisher Street from 5-7 pm.
Bras for a Cause will be on display for voting with prizes going to the winners.
Greystone Salon & Spa will be providing chair massages, mini-manicures, eyebrow waxing, and mini-makeovers.
Door prizes will also be awarded.
To learn more or to RSVP, contact info@rowanchamber.com, or call 704-633-4221.
