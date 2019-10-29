6K pounds of marijuana, 18 kilos of cocaine, $200K seized in NC drug investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were arrested after a drug investigation led to the seizure o large amounts of drugs and money in North Carolina.
Accordingf to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, during the last six months, there has been a collaborative investigative effort into the distribution of cocaine, heroin and marijuana centered around a group operating in and around Catawba County.
These efforts resulted in the seizure of 6,800 pounds of marijuana intercepted at the United States-Mexico border. This shipment of marijuana was marked for delivery in the Catawba Valley area.
This investigation has also resulted in the seizure of 18 kilograms of Cocaine and over $200,000 in United States currency. The seizures of cocaine and currency happened in the Hickory and Alexander County areas.
Jose Garcia, 31, Juan Olmos, 46 and Michael Proffitt, 36, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. Garica, Olmos and Proffitt are incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Crispin Fair, 50, has been charged with trafficking in heroin and is incarcerated in Guilford County.
Garcia, Olmos and Proffitt’s bonds are $700,000, $500,000 and $100,000 respectively. A check of Garica’s immigration status revealed that he is not legally in the United States. Immigration Customs Enforcement is investigating.
The following agencies are involved in this investigation:
Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Longview Police Department, Hickory Police Department, Greensboro Police Department
