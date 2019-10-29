Illegal liquor operation in rural Orangeburg County destroyed by deputies

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies discovered an active liquor still in a remote part of the woods in eastern Orangeburg County.
Monday afternoon, investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit and Sheriff Leroy Ravenell went to the still to destroy it.
The illegal operation was hidden a few miles east of Holly Hill, deputies said. When they got there they found more than a dozen 55-gallon barrels with liquor fermenting inside them. They also found barrels of mash, which is used to start making moonshine.
The sheriff and investigators used guns and axes to destroy the barrels. Tools and a generator used in the illegal operation were also destroyed.
“If people up and down the east coast could see how this stuff is made, they’d reconsider their orders,” Sheriff Ravenell said.
Deputies estimated they stopped about $6,000 of illegal liquor from being sold.
However, no arrests have been made at this time and the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.