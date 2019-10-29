Gray skies and wet weather heading back our way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a glorious Monday, clouds return quickly on Tuesday but the rain isn’t in as big of a rush. Any spotty showers that appear will be more likely later in the day and into the evening time frame.
Wednesday is a better bet to start banking on periods of rain, still mostly light rain.
Expect more of the same through the day Thursday including Halloween. The mountains will have the biggest challenge as a frontal boundary will likely focus more rain in that region during Thursday evening.
This isn’t to say areas east of the mountains are free and clear of rain, they aren’t, but there’s at least a chance of some dry weather during the period where trick-or-treaters will be on the prowl.
Temperatures this week will be mild for the first half of the week with a notable cool down by the end of the week and into the weekend with gorgeous weather on the way back by then.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
