Cloudy skies today turn rainy Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even with the absence of ample sunshine this afternoon, temperatures continue to reach into the low to mid 70s.
Overcast conditions will persist into the evening hours, therefore overnight lows will only dip into the 60s. Those mild temperatures will be accompanied by a series of scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. Since the wet weather will have an impact on your commutes, Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Day.
Even during brief dry periods tomorrow, clouds will hold in place keeping temperatures in the 60s throughout the day.
Looking ahead to Halloween, it’s a tricky forecast! Clouds will probably break for some sunshine during the day but with a major cold front back to our west, there’s an increasing likelihood of scattered showers and even a few stronger thunderstorms that could linger right through the evening. Highs will rebound well into the 70s Thursday.
Thursdays cold front will exit the region early on Friday, ending our rain threat. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 60s.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoon sir expected for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the chilly 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and only upper 50s on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
