Big changes coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll soon have less of a hassle when you’re at the airport. Charlotte City Council just voted to move forward with a construction project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
We all know how congested it is at the airport whether you’re flying in, flying out, picking someone up or dropping someone off. Airport workers know that, so there are plans to expand the lobby.
Here’s a look at a design of what’s to come.
This is all happening so you’re not bumping shoulders or getting hit with someone’s bag as you walk into or leave the airport. Changes will impact the security lanes, ticket and baggage claim areas. Representatives for the airport say more room is needed because of Charlotte’s growing population.
The airport’s current design is outdated – it was made more than 30 years ago when there was far fewer people and not much car traffic at arrivals or departures. You’ll start to see updates in the next several weeks because construction starts in December. So far, it seems like people like the idea.
“I’m confident with this new investment, things will be even better,” said traveler Youyuan Wu.
“Well, we can always be improved, sometimes it’s real easy it depends on the day. It depends on if it’s a holiday, so you know taking a long time to get through security is hard for people so improving it is not a bad idea,” said Rosanna Stokes, another traveler.
Representatives also say they understand you might be exhausted from all the construction that’s already going on now, but they say it’s worth it. The lobby part of the project should be done by 2026.
