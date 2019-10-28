Woman reported missing in Ballantyne area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 63-year-old woman was reported missing in Charlotte’s Ballantyne area Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Patricia Adejo was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m. walking near Summit Commons Boulevard, which is just off of Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Adejo suffers from cognitive issues and her family is concerned for her well-being. Adejo was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeve top, brown pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

