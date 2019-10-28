Woman dies after being hit by car while on motorized scooter in Rock Hill hit-and-run

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a woman was killed after being hit by a car while on a motorized scooter in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Hill Monday morning.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on Highway 324 in Rock Hill.
Officials say 55-year-old Betty Jean Johnson was riding her motorized scooter when she was hit from behind and the driver left the scene. She was pronounced dead when emergency medical officials arrived.
The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will work together on the investigation.
Autopsy and toxicology testing is pending and no further information was released.
