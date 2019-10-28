Troopers looking for SUV that hit, killed woman on motorized scooter in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are looking for the SUV that hit and killed a woman while she was on a motorized scooter in Rock Hill Monday morning.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on Highway 324 near Holland Road in Rock Hill.
Officials say 55-year-old Betty Jean Johnson was riding her motorized scooter when she was hit from behind and the driver left the scene. She was pronounced dead when emergency medical officials arrived.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the SUV that hit the woman and left the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a blue 2009-2019 Dodge Journey four-door SUV. The vehicle reportedly left the area headed east toward SC-322. The vehicle should have damage to the right front bumper and grill. The vehicle could have additional damage to the headlight assembly, windshield and right front fender.
The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will work together on the investigation.
If you have any information about the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1504.
Autopsy and toxicology testing is pending and no further information was released.
