4th-grader wears hot dog costume for school photo after parental dare

Doesn’t he look proud?

By Ed Payne | October 28, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 1:55 PM

BIDDEFORD, Maine (Gray News) – Relish your 15 minutes of fame Jake Arsenault.

The Biddeford Intermediate School student is an internet sensation after he made good on his parents’ challenge.

“My wife and I dared our son to wear a hot dog costume for school pictures,” Craig Arsenault posted on Facebook. “The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The post featuring the fourth-grader’s school ID has been shared more than 30,000 times and racked up some 14,000 reactions and comments.

The 9-year-old virtual hot dog boy has generated enough press to get a visit from the big dog.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is stopping by Biddeford on Monday to give Jake a ride.

