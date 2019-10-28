Rowan Health Department Director issues warning over vaping, e-cigarettes

The exact number is still unknown, but many patients have reported using e-cigarettes that have contained cannabinoid products, such as THC or CBD that has been obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers). These have been linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak. All confirmed cases, however, have reported a history of e-cigarette product use in the 3 months prior to becoming sick.