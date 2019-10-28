Rowan Health Department Director issues warning over vaping, e-cigarettes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver issued a statement on Monday regarding e-cigarettes and vaping: Over the past couple of weeks, the number of lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarette use and vaping has increased dramatically.
Electronic cigarettes — or e-cigarettes — are also called vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, tank systems, mods, and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). As of October 22nd 2019, there have been 1,604 probable cases of lung injuries have been reported to the Centers for Prevention Services (CDC); and of these cases, thirty-four have resulted in deaths.
The exact number is still unknown, but many patients have reported using e-cigarettes that have contained cannabinoid products, such as THC or CBD that has been obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers). These have been linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak. All confirmed cases, however, have reported a history of e-cigarette product use in the 3 months prior to becoming sick.
In North Carolina, there have been 54 cases of individuals getting sick between the ages of 13 and 75 years of age. Patients have reported the following symptoms:
coughing and shortness of breath
fever and/or chills
fatigue
chest pain or increased heart rate (tachycardia)
nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea
Some of the patients have reported that their symptoms developed over a few days, while others have become sick over several weeks. As a result, a majority of patients have required hospitalization and respiratory support. While this investigation continues, it is highly suggested that one stop using e-cigarette products, including JUULs.
Also, if you should experience any of the above symptoms, you should immediately seek medical care.
Nicotine is highly addictive. It is important to note that 99% of e-cigarette products do contain nicotine, a saltbased nicotine that makes these products even more addicting than the traditional cigarette. As a result, this poses a health risk for all users, particularly for children and teenagers.
Research has found that nicotine exposure during adolescence may have lasting adverse consequences for brain development, which continues until age 25.
Pregnant women can also transfer nicotine to their developing fetus, which can be toxic as well.
Additional facts about e-cigarette use and/or vaping:
one JUUL pod is the equivalent of smoking twenty cigarettes or 1 pack of cigarettes
middle and high school students who vape (12-17 years of age) are 4 times more likely to use marijuana
young adults (18-24 years of age)who vape are 2.3 times more likely to use marijuana
youth e-cigarette use increased by 78% in 2018
between 2011 and 2017, current use of e-cigarettes has increased by 430% in middle schools and 894% in high schools
3.6 million users of electronic nicotine devices are under the age of 18 1 in 9 high school seniors vape on a daily basis
e-cigarette aerosol contains at least 10 chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects, and other reproductive harm
nicotine addiction, mood disorders, permanent lowering of impulse control, attention and learning difficulties have been associated with the use of e-cigarettes and JUULs
UNC-CH School of Medicine has reported finding major damage to human lungs that have been exposed to e-liquids
FDA has investigated at least 127 seizures that have been associated with vaping
If people continue to use an e-cigarette, or vaping, product, carefully monitor yourself for symptoms and see a healthcare provider immediately if you develop symptoms like those reported in this outbreak.
Adult smokers who are attempting to quit, should use counseling and FDA-approved medications.
If you need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and JUULs, contact your physician or call the North Carolina Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-Now (1-800-784-8669) or visit https://quitlinenc.com.
For additional information, please visit the Rowan County Public Health website at www.rowancountync.gov/health, the Centers for Prevention Services at www.cdc.gov or contact Amy Smith, Public Health Educator Specialist at 704-216-8859.
