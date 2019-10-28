Quiet for now... but there’s more rain on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the evening should be calm and dry. Then we will be unsettled for most of the rest of the week.
On Tuesday, the clouds will increase. Most of the day should be mild and dry. Highs will reach the low 70s. A batch of rain will sneak in from the south but won’t likely make it as far north as we are. There is just a 30% chance for showers – and that will be mainly toward evening.
Wednesday and Thursday are a different story. A new system will bring a chance for rain any time those two days. It could even be heavy at times. As of right now, it isn’t looking promising for a rain free trick-or-treat night. We’ll keep watching it all week long. It should be mild temperature-wise though.
By Friday, the cold front will finally move through. That will dry us out for Friday and cool us down. Highs will only be in the mid 60s Friday and the upper 50s to low 60s by this weekend. Lows could fall into the 30s in spots. It will be dry too. How’s that for a first weekend of November? (Just don’t forget to fall back!)
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
