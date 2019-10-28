Police in Salisbury say woman stabbed boyfriend after seeing a text message on his phone

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by his girlfriend over a text message he received, according to Salisbury Police.
Nhekiyi Adrienn Chambers, 23, of the 1600 block of Standish Street, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.
According to police, officers were called to Zion Hills Apartments on Sunday night to investigate an incident between Chambers and her boyfriend, Brian Kesler. It began when Chambers needed to use Kesler’s cellphone because the battery on her phone had died.
Chambers became upset when she saw a text message on Kesler’s phone that had come from another woman. Chambers then grabbed a knife and stabbed Kesler in the lower left shoulder.
Kesler was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, and is listed in stable condition.
