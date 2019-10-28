Out with the dry skies and in with the rain showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your workweek is book-ended by dry conditions with significant rain and storm chances in between. Today afternoon highs continue to aim towards the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.
Throughout the evening and overnight hours, expect an increase in cloud cover especially over the higher elevations. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s across the Piedmont with 40s expected across the Mountains and Foothills into Tuesday morning.
Tomorrow marks the beginning of a series of rain showers and storms throughout the Carolinas as an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows northeast into the WBTV viewing area. While mostly cloudy conditions will lay hold for much of the day, a few isolated to scattered showers are possible during the late evening hours.
During this period high temperatures will remain above average in the low-70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Expect higher amounts of rainfall between 1-3 inches Wednesday and Thursday with the potential for localized flooding along with the possibly of a few strong storms. While we are still pinpointing the exact timing of Thursday’s heaviest bands of rain, parents should have a rain plan in the place for your kid’s Halloween festivities.
By Friday afternoon, high pressure returns to the region along with a drastic drop in temperatures likely leading to frost and freeze conditions during a much drier and cooler weekend.
Be sure to plan accordingly and check back often for your updated First Alert forecast throughout this week. Have a great one!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
