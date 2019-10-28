Nice start to the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Here’s how your weather will unfold this week: We’ll start off the work week with pleasant temperatures under mostly sunny skies, before more rain returns for the midweek, perhaps impacting Halloween activities on Thursday. Cool temperatures return for the weekend with more sunshine.
Mostly sunny today with afternoon readings in the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight into Tuesday, with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the upper 50s. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few late-day rain showers and high temperatures in the middle 70s.
Rain showers are likely to be off and on throughout the day Wednesday, with high temperatures around 70°. Rain could be heavy at times midweek and showers will linger Wednesday night into Halloween, with high temperatures expected to hold in the 70s.
A cold front will move across the region early on Friday, ending our rain threat. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the 60s.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are expected for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in chilly 30s Saturday and Sunday morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s for Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday.
This coming weekend, we will turn our clocks BACK one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end!
Have a great start to the week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.