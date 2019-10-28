Messages of kindness to spread throughout Butler HS on year anniversary of student killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students dressed in black shirts will gather at Butler High School Tuesday to spread awareness and practice kindness a year after a campus shooting claimed the life of student Bobby McKeithen.
The Butler High principal has deemed Tuesday a day of kindness. A candle ceremony will be held around the flag pole Tuesday morning in McKeithen’s memory.
McKeithen was shot in the school’s hallways shortly before classes began on Oct. 29, 2018.
The student responsible for the shooting, Jatwan Cuffie, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July. The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances.
Initially, Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder, but the Mecklenburg County District Attorney (DA) lessened the charge to second-degree murder.
Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident but instead was trying to hurt McKeithen, not kill him.
Students will wear black shirts Tuesday that read: B kind.
“In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” wording inside the school reads. Students plan to post inspiring sticky notes with kind words.
One of the sticky notes reads," Difficult roads often lead to beautiful places"
