Messages of kindness to spread throughout Butler HS on year anniversary of student killing

Messages of kindness to spread throughout Butler HS on year anniversary of student killing
A message inside Butler High School reads: In a world where you can be anything, be kind (Source: WBTV)
October 28, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 3:05 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students dressed in black shirts will gather at Butler High School Tuesday to spread awareness and practice kindness a year after a campus shooting claimed the life of student Bobby McKeithen.

The Butler High principal has deemed Tuesday a day of kindness. A candle ceremony will be held around the flag pole Tuesday morning in McKeithen’s memory.

McKeithen was shot in the school’s hallways shortly before classes began on Oct. 29, 2018.

Police identify shooter (9th grader Jatwan Cuffie) and victim (10th grader Bobby McKeithen) in fatal Butler High School shooting.
Police identify shooter (9th grader Jatwan Cuffie) and victim (10th grader Bobby McKeithen) in fatal Butler High School shooting. (Source: Davenport, Mark)

The student responsible for the shooting, Jatwan Cuffie, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July. The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances.

Initially, Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder, but the Mecklenburg County District Attorney (DA) lessened the charge to second-degree murder.

[ Jatwan Cuffie murder charges reduced ]

Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident but instead was trying to hurt McKeithen, not kill him.

[ Student accused of killing classmate details weekend fight, text messages that led up to deadly shooting ]

Students will wear black shirts Tuesday that read: B kind.

Help spread some kindness at Butler High School this month! PTSO has partnered with local shop Cotton Gin Printing &...

Posted by Butler High School PTSO on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

“In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” wording inside the school reads. Students plan to post inspiring sticky notes with kind words.

One of the sticky notes reads," Difficult roads often lead to beautiful places"

Messages of kindness spread at Butler High School
Messages of kindness spread at Butler High School (Source: WBTV)

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.