Fatalities reported in accident involving Amtrak passenger train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials are reporting fatalities in an accident involving an Amtrak passenger train in Harrisburg Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Harrisburg Fire Department say the incident happened near Saddle Creek Court at the railroad tracks.
The accident involved an Amtrak passenger train enroute to Raleigh. There were a total of 45 people on the train, but officials are saying that none of those people were injured.
There’s no word on a number of fatalities or how many people were involved in the accident, other than the 45 people who were on the train.
Harrisburg crews are reportedly working on controlling a gas leak on an overturned vehicle down the tracks.
Rail traffic has been stopped and the road is expected to be closed for an extended time.
All Harrisburg units are currently on the scene, and are advising drivers to avoid the area as crews work on scene. Fire officials say plant employees can exit onto Shamrock Road via the normally locked gate.
There’s no word on what happened, or what caused the accident.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.