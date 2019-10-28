EU agrees to delay Brexit until Jan. 31

EU agrees to delay Brexit until Jan. 31
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, to go to the Houses of Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote in a rare Saturday sitting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new deal with the European Union, a decisive moment in the prolonged bid to end the Brexit stalemate. Various scenarios may be put in motion by the vote. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth)
October 28, 2019 at 5:19 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 5:53 AM

LONDON (AP) — The European Council president says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter "the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension (...). The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.