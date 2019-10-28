Car barrels into occupied Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car rammed into a Statesville home early Monday morning.
It happened just after 12 a.m. at a home on Inglewood Lane.
A mother and her three children were inside when the car crashed into the family’s living room. The resident’s teenage daughter usually sleeps in the living room, just feet from where the car crashed. Luckily, the family says, the teenager wasn’t in the living room at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The family is staying in a nearby hotel.
There’s no word on potential charges.
