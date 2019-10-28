Analysis: In prove-it test vs. undefeated 49ers, Panthers flunk in every way possible

Coleman was the 49ers’ running back of choice Sunday, the catch (or rather run) of the day in the Bay Area. The former Atlanta Falcons back finished with 105 yards rushing and a career-high four total touchdowns (one receiving), trampling over his old division rival. And on his two longest touchdowns, that first one of 19 yards and later a 48-yard breakaway, nobody in a Panthers uniform ever got a hand on him.