UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after southeast Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a pedestrian, who was hit by a car Wednesday night, died on Friday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Shannon Lynch, 35, was hit by a car on Monroe Road on Wednesday. She died on Friday, one day after the woman who hit her and allegedly left the scene turned herself in to police.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 19-year-old Jasmine Kelly with felony hit and run and filing a false police report due to reporting her vehicle stolen after the incident.
The incident happened around 7:54 p.m. on Monroe Road on Wednesday. Police say they found Lynch suffering on the sidewalk when they arrived. She was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses say Lynch was crossing the road when a red Infiniti struck her, failed to stop and turned off on Village Lake Drive.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelly as the driver of the Infiniti. Detectives made contact with Kelly Thursday and she voluntarily came to police department.
This crash remains under investigation.
Any additional witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.
