UNCC recognizes first responders after April school shooting
Charlotte 49ers Football recognized first responders who flooded UNCC's campus on April 30. (Source: CMPD)
By Elle Kehres | October 27, 2019 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 4:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, Charlotte 49ers Football recognized first responders who flooded UNC Charlotte’s campus in response to an active shooter.

The stadium was filled with applause as local law enforcement and first responders were acknowledged for their service on April 30.

Approximately 200 officers were on UNCC’s campus that day.

On this “First Responders Appreciation Day” there were many people to thank. In attendance were representatives from UNCC Police and Public Safety, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and even campus counseling and psychological services - applauded for their staff and student support.

“The courage of these women and men inspire us and remind us that we are all Niners,” said the announcer.

Today Charlotte 49ers Football recognized first responders who flooded UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019 for the tragic active shooter incident. THANK YOU UNC CHARLOTTE....we are honored. #weareallniners

Three CMPD officials, officers Ryan Lack, Brad Potter and James Hosea, also spoke about why it is important for them to be present at these community events.

“It was a very impactful day for the entire Charlotte community and UNCC," Potter said. "Coming here allows us to show that we never allow hatred and evil to rule.”

Meet @cmpdhq Officers Ryan Lack, Brad Potter and James Hosea. — They responded to UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019. Today, the @charlotte49ers recognized all first responders who flooded the campus on that tragic day. — Listen to see why it was important for them to be there today. #weareallniners #bethedifference

