UNCC recognizes first responders after April school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, Charlotte 49ers Football recognized first responders who flooded UNC Charlotte’s campus in response to an active shooter.
The stadium was filled with applause as local law enforcement and first responders were acknowledged for their service on April 30.
Approximately 200 officers were on UNCC’s campus that day.
On this “First Responders Appreciation Day” there were many people to thank. In attendance were representatives from UNCC Police and Public Safety, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and even campus counseling and psychological services - applauded for their staff and student support.
“The courage of these women and men inspire us and remind us that we are all Niners,” said the announcer.
Three CMPD officials, officers Ryan Lack, Brad Potter and James Hosea, also spoke about why it is important for them to be present at these community events.
“It was a very impactful day for the entire Charlotte community and UNCC," Potter said. "Coming here allows us to show that we never allow hatred and evil to rule.”
