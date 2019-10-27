Surratt’s goal-line interception lifts UNC past Duke 20-17

Duke: The Blue Devils did a lot of things well enough to win, namely by pressuring Howell and frequently collapsing the pocket to keep him on the move and increasing the degree of difficulty on his throws. Howell completed just 10 passes (though they went for 227 yards and two scores) while the Blue Devils picked him off twice before getting Williams' late fumble for a third takeaway. Yet Duke committed three turnovers of its own, the last ensuring the Blue Devils wouldn't claim a fourth straight win in the series.