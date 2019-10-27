Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Gerald Andrei Bendz.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Bendz, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Bendz is described as a 75-year-old man with short, grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5′10″ tall and 185 pounds.
Bendz was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and black pants on Palaver Ln in Cary, NC.
Authorities say he may have been headed to Vestal, NY in a 2019 dark grey Honda CRV, license plate #GJH8157.
Anyone with information about Bendz should call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4013.
