Silver Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Rosa Elizabeth Underdue Saturday night.
Rosa is 15 years old and described as 5′4 tall and 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Maple Street in Weldon, NC. Her direction of travel was unknown.
Rosa was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The Weldon Police Department handled this missing person investigation.
