Gastonia teens run stop sign, T-boned by off-duty deputy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenage boys in a Jeep were T-boned by an off-duty deputy after reportedly running a stop sign.
The incident happened in Charlotte on David Cox Rd. and Old Statesville Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The father of the teenage driver involved in the crash said that the passenger in the car was transported to the hospital.
He says the passenger was unconscious but breathing.
MEDIC confirms that one person has been transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
The driver’s father also states that the stop sign post is broken and the sign is missing - although the stop line on the ground is still present.
The conditions of the teenage driver and deputy are currently unknown.
More information to follow.
No comment from CMPD or the Sheriff’s office at this time.
