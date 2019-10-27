CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Sunday morning!
If you are making outdoor plans, this afternoon seems like the better bet today. A cold front will be moving across the WBTV viewing area this morning. That means showers are a good bet. Thunderstorms can’t even be ruled out early this morning. That is why a First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. If any storms do pop up, the biggest concern would be for gusty winds and heavy rain. This afternoon will look completely different. We will dry out and clear out. Highs will reach the low 80s.
Monday will be a nice day. The sun will shine and highs will be in the mid 70s. After that, we are back to the unsettled weather.
Tuesday through Friday will bring a chance for rain. It won’t be raining the whole time but there’s the possibility at just about any time. Highs will remain mild and in the low to mid 70s. Halloween is a little iffy. It should be mild but trick or treaters may be dodging showers. Next weekend should be clear, cool and dry.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
