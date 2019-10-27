First Alert Sunday morning

If you are making outdoor plans, this afternoon seems like the better bet today. A cold front will be moving across the WBTV viewing area this morning. That means showers are a good bet. Thunderstorms can’t even be ruled out early this morning. That is why a First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. If any storms do pop up, the biggest concern would be for gusty winds and heavy rain. This afternoon will look completely different. We will dry out and clear out. Highs will reach the low 80s.