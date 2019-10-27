CMPD investigates homicide in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in South Charlotte.
CMPD tweeted that they were investigating a homicide on the 8200 block of Riverbirch Drive in South Charlotte on Sunday at about 6:00 a.m. Riverbirch Drive is off of Sharon Road W. Investigators appeared to be collecting evidence on the property of River Birch Apartments.
Police say a woman in her 20s was found in the road with a gunshot wound near an apartment complex early Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
This marks the 91st homicide in the City of Charlotte this year. It’s the most homicides the city has had since 1993 when there were 122 homicides.
