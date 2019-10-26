Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered girl, Rosa Elizabeth Underdue.
Rosa is 15 years old and described as 5′4 tall and 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Maple Street in Weldon, NC. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Rosa, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Rosa’s whereabouts should call the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-1154.
