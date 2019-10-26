Showers today and a First Alert for Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be mainly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s. The remnants of Olga will be moving up through the deep south and then through the Midwest. The heaviest rain today will remain to our west. We could see a few showers, especially toward the mountains.
The better chance for showers around here would be this evening. Heavier rain will move in tonight and last into Sunday morning. There could even be a few thunderstorms. That’s why a First Alert has been issued for Sunday morning. We will dry out for the second half of the day and get close to 80° in the afternoon.
Monday will be a nice day with a high in the mid 70s. Then we will be unsettled for the next few days. There is a chance for showers starting on Tuesday and lasting into Friday, when a cold front will move through and finally bring back the sun. None of those days will necessarily be a wash-out but don’t stray too far without the umbrella.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
