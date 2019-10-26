Murder suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have taken into custody an individual believed to be responsible for a shooting on Saturday that left one person dead and another seriously wounded.
Authorities say that the incident happened at a home off of Ross Street and that the suspect fled the scene following the shooting on a bicycle.
Investigators later reported that the deceased was a 19-year-old male and that his father, a 45-year-old man, was wounded and has been taken to the hospital.
Reverse 911 calls were sent out to local residents, warning them to stay inside of their homes while the search was underway.
Shortly after, officials announced that they had made an arrest in connection with the case.
This remains an open investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
