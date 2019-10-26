Officers rushed to hospital after serious crash, stretch of north Charlotte road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple police officers were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in north Charlotte late Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened on Beatties Ford between Lasalle and Gilbert Street. That portion of the road is shut down due to the accident.
A WBTV crew was on scene of a nearby homicide investigation when they saw several police officers rushing to another scene in the area.
Two police cars responding to the call appear to have been involved in a collision and were visibly heavily damaged.
A WBTV crew was there, and observed at least three police officers being rushed to the hospital from the scene of the accident.
Firefighters apparently had to rescue one of the officers from a patrol car involved in the accident.
CMPD has not provided any further information about what happened in the crash, or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.