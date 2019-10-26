90 homicides in Charlotte in 2019, deadliest year since 1993

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.
This person’s loss of life is the 90th homicide in Charlotte in 2019.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Beatties Ford Road around 8 p.m.
Police say two people were shot in the incident.
Officers found Tydarrien Ford, 25, with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle on Custer Street. Ford was pronounced dead on scene.
A second victim was found in the road on Catherine Simmons Avenue at Custer Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police say the relationship between the two victims is unknown.
In the past week, 2019 has surpassed two years in the mid-90s to be the fifth deadliest year in Charlotte since 1984, according to numbers provided to WBTV by CMPD.
“Everyone in this community of concerned about public safety and the homicide rate. When they see a new one or we hit a milestone like 90 in a year, everyone is paying attention,” said Tariq Bokari, a Charlotte city councilman.
“We are to look at one story at a time,” said Charlotte city councilwoman Dimple Ajmera. “One life lost is too many for our city.”
City councilwoman Dimple Ajmera says the gun violence issue is something everyone in council is trying to help make better, but frankly, it's tough.
“We are struggling. This is where we need the community to step up and help us and prevent the homicides," said Ajmera.
One common theme city councilmembers noticed was small disagreements between people escalating to violent confrontations. They say de-escalation is important.
Neighbors on Catherine Simmons Avenue, where one person was killed Friday, night say that’s what they’ve noticed too.
“It was so painful to them to have their family get killed over some senseless gun shooting,” said Rick Gaubin, a neighbor.
Councilmembers say they're also looking at how to keep violent offenders away.
“We have to work with our court system to make sure our repeat offenders aren’t let back out onto the streets," said Ajmera.
“We need better laws with teeth so our district attorney can get people with guns off the streets quicker," said Bokari.
Educating kids in schools about de-escalating fights, partnering with faith groups and nonprofits and strengthening family structures in Charlotte are all things councilmembers say they’re working on to help curb down the violence.
“While this effects everyone and concerns everyone, the solution also needs to involve everyone,” said Bokari.
