FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings rain overnight, strong thunderstorms Sunday morning

Rain showers will increase across the WBTV viewing area overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front moves more into the region. Along with rain showers, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms early Sunday, with gusty winds the biggest threat. As for rainfall, the Piedmont looks to average 0.10” to 0.50” rainfall, with the mountains likely receiving 0.50” to over 2.00” of rain. Sunday morning low temperatures will start off around 70 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, as mostly sunny skies are expected to develop Sunday afternoon.