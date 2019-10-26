FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings rain overnight, strong thunderstorms Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for overnight into Sunday morning, as rain showers and some strong thunderstorms will be possible during that timeframe. Even though it looks like you will need an umbrella for Sunday morning, it looks like you will need the sunglasses for Sunday afternoon, as our weather will great improve through the day Sunday, with afternoon clearing skies.
Rain showers will increase across the WBTV viewing area overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front moves more into the region. Along with rain showers, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms early Sunday, with gusty winds the biggest threat. As for rainfall, the Piedmont looks to average 0.10” to 0.50” rainfall, with the mountains likely receiving 0.50” to over 2.00” of rain. Sunday morning low temperatures will start off around 70 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, as mostly sunny skies are expected to develop Sunday afternoon.
Mostly clear skies continue Sunday night, with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 70s for next Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance for a few rain showers on Tuesday.
Scattered rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, with high temperatures around 71 degrees. A few rain showers return for Halloween Thursday and next Friday, with high temperatures expected to stay in the lower 70s for Halloween Thursday. A cold front will move across the region by next Friday, cooling high temperatures into the upper 60s for Friday.
Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are expected for next weekend, with mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees for Saturday and Sunday morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s for Saturday and upper 50s for next Sunday. Next weekend, we will turn our clocks BACK one hour Saturday night, November 2nd into Sunday morning, November 3rd.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
