First Alert Day declared for Saturday night, Sunday morning ahead of possible storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lots of tropical moisture and associated rainfall is rolling into the southeastern US as we move into the weekend.
But much of it is shooting up through the Ohio Valley in the early stages of this weekend which means Saturday should be mainly dry especially outside of the mountains.
Rain becomes more likely after dark Saturday night and more rain with a threat of thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, the rain moves east and there’s a good chance skies will clear well before sunset.
The weather should remain tranquil through Monday, but by late Tuesday rain chances start going up again and the pattern remains unsettled thereafter through Halloween.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
