1 dead, 1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Beatties Ford Road.
Police say two people were shot in the incident.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. That person has not yet been identified.
Emergency medical officials took the other person to the hospital where police say that person is fighting for their life.
A large police presence was in the area as officers investigated what happened at the scene.
There’s no word on arrests of possible suspects in this case.
This is a developing story and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.