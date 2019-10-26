Child dies after being hit by vehicle on highway near Rowan County, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with Rowan Communications say a child has died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway Friday night.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on NC-152 near Atwell around 9:41 p.m.
Rowan Communications says the child died after being hit by a vehicle in the area.
No information has been provided on the driver of the vehicle or any possible charges.
Officials say there were no other injuries in this incident.
Highway Patrol is investigating and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.