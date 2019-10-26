Autism Speaks Walk held at zMax Dragway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Autism Speaks Walk took place at the zMax Dragway in Concord on Saturday morning as crowds came out to raise awareness about for further researcher and support for people who have been diagnosed with autism.
The Walk is the world’s largest fundraising event dedicated for people with autism and is held yearly to continue highlighting the significance of this community and this cause.
To learn more about autism, visit www.AutismSpeaks.org or contact our Autism Response Team at 888-288-4762
