Weekend around the corner, so is more rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few gorgeous days this week, clouds are back on Friday which herald rainfall down the road and over the weekend. But that doesn’t mean your weekend plans are ruined.
Any rain during the day Friday and Saturday will be in the form of scattered light showers and mostly focused west of Charlotte in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures will remain seasonal as well through Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs hovering around 70.
By Sunday, the rain loitering to our west will finally break loose and roll across the WBTV region making this the wetter of the two weekend days, so plan accordingly if you have outdoor activities.
Beyond, Monday and Tuesday appear to be fairly quiet around the region with showers becoming more likely again by midweek next week.
