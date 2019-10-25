Suspect wanted in armed robbery of south Charlotte Exxon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public to help them identify a suspect who is wanted for robbing an Exxon in south Charlotte Wednesday.
On Wednesday at 2:42 a.m., the suspect went into the Exxon Express Mart on South Blvd. He showed a weapon and demanded money from the clerk while at the register. After the suspect took money from the business, the suspect ran towards the PLS Store across the street from the business.
Additional video surveillance obtained, shows the suspect running towards and possibly turning onto Connecting Road.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, short dreadlocks with a possible chest tattoo. He was last seen wearing a black leather Bulls baseball cap, brown long-sleeved shirt, a black belt with a letter “H” buckle, light blue jeans with rips in the front and an additional zipped pocket in the front, red/white/black sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
