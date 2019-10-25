Salisbury man arrested on the way to work for long list of drug offenses

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday a Salisbury man was arrested, charged with a long list of drug offenses.
Salisbury Police arrested Richard Ira Phifer, 51, while he was on the way to work. Phifer is charged with drug possession and with drug trafficking, among other charges.
The trafficking charge indicates that Phifer was in possession of 224.9 grams of crack cocaine.
Phifer was also charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling, namely a white Hyundai Sonata, for the illegal drug trade.
A black plastic digital scale was also found, according to police. That resulted in a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phifer also faces a charge of resisting police. According to the warrant, when Phifer was being arrested, he was “actively resisting arrest by refusing to be cuffed, reaching for his pockets, and refusing to place his hands behind his back.”
Bond was set at $500,000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.