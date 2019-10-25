Rowan deputies charged 77-year-old man with indecent liberties

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man with taking indecent liberties with a child.
Billy Ross Whitley, 77, was arrested on Friday on Oak Breeze Drive in Mooresville.
Whitley faces three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. The alleged victim is under the age of 10, according to investigators.
Whitley was arrested at approximately 2:45 am on Friday.
Bond was set at $50,000.
No additional information was released.
