Person killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in north Charlotte Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Rush Wind Drive.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not been identified.
Detectives are investigating and have not provided information on what happened in the incident.
There’s no word on arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
